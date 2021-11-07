Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

