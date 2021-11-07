Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $241,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

