Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Synopsys by 88,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after acquiring an additional 256,538 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $340.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $345.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

