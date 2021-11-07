Contrasting Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cue Health alerts:

This table compares Cue Health and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Avantor 7.07% 39.88% 7.92%

5.5% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cue Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cue Health and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00

Avantor has a consensus price target of $45.19, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Avantor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than Cue Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 3.64 $116.60 million $0.79 48.33

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Summary

Avantor beats Cue Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.