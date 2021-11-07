Contrasting Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Couchbase and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase N/A N/A N/A American Software 7.94% 7.73% 5.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Couchbase and American Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $103.29 million 18.53 -$39.98 million N/A N/A American Software $111.41 million 9.55 $8.09 million $0.27 118.33

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Couchbase and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75 American Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Couchbase presently has a consensus price target of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. American Software has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Couchbase’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than American Software.

Summary

American Software beats Couchbase on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

