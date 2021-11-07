Contrasting Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) and Its Competitors

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 270 1022 1550 36 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -760.50% N/A -100.33% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -2.66% -1.25% 2.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.69 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.74 billion $335.08 million 23.56

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. rivals beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

