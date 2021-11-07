Contrasting Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.19 -$8.70 million $0.05 127.60

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.30, suggesting a potential upside of 124.14%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41% Digital Media Solutions 0.44% -20.49% 6.93%

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

