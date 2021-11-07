Contrasting Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Regency Centers and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 21.38% 4.01% 2.25% PotlatchDeltic 33.98% 31.81% 18.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 12.70 $44.89 million $2.95 25.75 PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.67 $166.83 million $2.94 19.38

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Regency Centers and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 7 8 0 2.53 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $67.29, suggesting a potential downside of 11.41%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Regency Centers on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

