Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UGE International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.68 million.

UGE stock opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.82 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$3.24.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

