Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $513.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $520.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.