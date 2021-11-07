Counos X Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $951,693.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for $56.09 or 0.00086700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00080243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00080307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,791.41 or 1.00142755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.97 or 0.07146897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00787493 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,860,244 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Counos X Coin Trading

