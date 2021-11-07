Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. 387,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,830. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.