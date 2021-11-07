Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 3,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.