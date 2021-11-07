CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. CRA International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,945. CRA International has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $685.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94.

Get CRA International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,540.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.