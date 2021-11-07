Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $5,575,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $59,573,617. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

CACC traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $685.90. 127,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $615.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.51. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

