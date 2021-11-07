Credit Suisse AG Has $10.33 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 205.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

