Credit Suisse AG Has $8.81 Million Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Atlas worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atlas by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

ATCO stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.