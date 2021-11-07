Credit Suisse AG Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $23.32 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

