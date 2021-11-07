Credit Suisse AG Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Landstar System worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $123.16 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

