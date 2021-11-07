Credit Suisse AG Has $9.85 Million Stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iHuman were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iHuman during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iHuman during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iHuman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IH stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. iHuman Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $236.21 million and a PE ratio of -40.27.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

