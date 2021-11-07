Credit Suisse Group Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $527.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $513.00 to $527.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $442.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

