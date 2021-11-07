Credit Suisse Group Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $177.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.63.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.57 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

