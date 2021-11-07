CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.73. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRSP. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

