Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.77 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

