CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $859.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.14 million. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

