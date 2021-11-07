Cryptocean Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.70 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004079 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $407,527.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00256327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00102695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

