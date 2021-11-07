CTS Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE CTS opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.