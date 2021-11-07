Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE FLS opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

