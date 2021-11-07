Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CEO Sells $10,601,399.50 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.