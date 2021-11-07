Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $38,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR opened at $135.10 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,472 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.