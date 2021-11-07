CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.40

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 31308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Get CureVac alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CureVac by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.