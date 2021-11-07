Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $575.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 1,916.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Curis worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.