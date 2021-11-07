Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Curis stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $575.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
