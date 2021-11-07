CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0050 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 117.7% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $17.55 million and $7,654.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00082734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00100027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.59 or 0.07335766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,447.48 or 1.00074598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022082 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.