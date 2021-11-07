CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $201.55.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.