Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $49.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,658. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $340,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,275,096.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

