DAEX (DAX) Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.39 million and $64,551.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00237715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00099702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.