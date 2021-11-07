Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Danimer Scientific worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $18.99 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

