Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.91. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $55,916,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock worth $408,818,152. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

