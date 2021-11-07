Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

DDOG traded up $18.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,997,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $194.00.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total value of $2,377,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock valued at $408,818,152. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

