Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.76.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $18.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock valued at $408,818,152. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.