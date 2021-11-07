Datamine 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,163.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $352,495.74 and approximately $14,163.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.09 or 0.00390266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.55 or 0.00979246 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,280 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

