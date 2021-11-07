DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.84. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 343,792 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.34.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 189.35% and a net margin of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

