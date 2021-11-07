DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCCPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $85.50 on Friday. DCC has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

