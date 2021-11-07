Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $624,843.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00256503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

