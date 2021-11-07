DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.83 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00085186 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

