DeepOnion Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1,440.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018561 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,589,341 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.