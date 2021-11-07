DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $15.04 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001450 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and $4.02 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00083067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00082585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00099465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.94 or 0.07314289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,169.33 or 1.00422762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021974 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,493,388 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

