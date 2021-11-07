Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $19.01. Delek US shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 12,834 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

