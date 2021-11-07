Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 11,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

