Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deluxe stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Deluxe worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

